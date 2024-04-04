35 Power Pilferers Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 35 power pilferers and got registered 49 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.
He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.
