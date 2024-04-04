Open Menu

35 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM

35 power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle caught 35 power pilferers and got registered 49 cases during the current drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Thursday that FESCO teams on the direction of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the power pilferers.

He informed that during the last 24 hours,the authorities caught one pilferer from Sargodha City,booked three consumers from Shahpur area whereas arrested five power thieves red-handed while stealing electricity through main electricity lines and meter tampering.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Sargodha Circle Shahpur From FESCO

Recent Stories

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

24 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

35 minutes ago
 PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

4 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

13 hours ago
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

13 hours ago
 Togo delays April 20 elections after political ref ..

Togo delays April 20 elections after political reform

13 hours ago
 French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks ..

French, Russian defence ministers hold rare talks after Moscow attack

13 hours ago
 HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migra ..

HRW says Panama, Colombia failing to protect migrants in jungle

13 hours ago
 Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

Swiss set to vote on limiting immigration

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan