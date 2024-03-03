Open Menu

35 Power Thieves Nabbed In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle claimed to

have caught 35 power pilferers and got registered 47 cases during the current

drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams on the direction

of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the

power pilferers.

He informed the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while

stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters.

He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Shahpur area

for electricity theft .

He added that five power pilferers were also got arrested for electricity theft.

