35 Power Thieves Nabbed In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle claimed to
have caught 35 power pilferers and got registered 47 cases during the current
drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said here on Sunday that FESCO teams on the direction
of Superintendent Engineer raided various areas of the circle and caught the
power pilferers.
He informed the authorities caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while
stealing electricity through main electricity lines and tampering with meters.
He said that three consumers were booked in a single day in Shahpur area
for electricity theft .
He added that five power pilferers were also got arrested for electricity theft.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers
HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan
The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vote to elect new prime minister begins10 minutes ago
-
Mouthwatering Chappli Kababs attract Peshawarties in rainy weather in droves20 minutes ago
-
27 persons killed, 37 injured due to rains in KP: PDMA21 minutes ago
-
IFA cracks down on unhygienic food points, seals 1, confiscates spices21 minutes ago
-
Office-Bearers of APCA Dir Lower elected30 minutes ago
-
ATH receives 155.55 mln rupees grant for flood prevention, infrastructure development30 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan takes oath31 minutes ago
-
Contract employees greeted Chief Minister KP40 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal advises PTI to stop mudslinging, serve Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
PSL Matches; CTP designate three places for cricket fans to park vehicles50 minutes ago
-
Cold weather, rain, snow likely at hilly areas in KP50 minutes ago
-
New machinery worth Rs 400m to be included in MWMC fleet soon51 minutes ago