35 processions to be taken out tomorrow

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :As many as 35 mourning processions will be taken out from different localities of the city on Muharram 9, Azadar Rabita Committee said on Friday.

The committee's organizer Zawar Abdul Sattar Dars informed that the processions would be taken out along their fixed routes in the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas.

The processions of Imam Ali Shah Bukhari, Imam Ali Shah Sherazi, Mehar Ali Shah, Khair Shah, Wilayat Ali Shah, Nehal Shah, Jamal Shah, Kamil Shah, Sheedi, Burdi, Mirza Abid Hussain, Bhuro Fakir, Pehalwan Shah and Tando Ghafoor Shah are some of the prominent ones. Dars said the police would clear routes of all the processions and would provide security as well.