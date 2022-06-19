UrduPoint.com

35 Professional Beggars Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, during crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 35 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avert the risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, on the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, police took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said

