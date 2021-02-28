35 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC City) Syed Ayub Bukhari has imposed fine on 35 profiteers.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that AC City along with his team checked various shops and food points in the city and found 35 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the AC City imposed a total fine of Rs.24,000 on these shopkeepers andwarned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.