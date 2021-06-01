UrduPoint.com
35 Profiteers Fined

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:10 PM

35 profiteers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed Rs 41,000 fine on 35 profiteers in Faisalabad in one-day.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that the price control magistrates conducted surprise checking of rates of daily-use commodities in 57 markets and bazaars. They checked 961 shops, found 35 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging and imposed fine on them.

