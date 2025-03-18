Open Menu

35 Profiteers Fined

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, actions were carried out across the district on Tuesday against hoarders and traders charging excessive prices for essential goods. A total fine of 33,000 rupees was imposed on 35 shopkeepers.

According to the details, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli collected fines from 16 shopkeepers, amounting to 13,000 rupees.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo collected 10,000 rupees from 4 shopkeepers in taluka Latifabad.

Similarly, 11 shopkeepers in Qasimabad were fined 7,000 rupees, while 4 shopkeepers in Rural Taluka were fined 3,000 rupees.

