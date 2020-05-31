UrduPoint.com
35 Profiteers Fined, Five Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 01:20 PM

35 profiteers fined, five arrested

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fine on 35 profiteers and arrested five for selling commodities on high rates during separate raids across the district here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the price control magistrates conducting raids across the district to ensure availability of commodities on government's announced rates.

The prices control magistrates checked various shops and found 40 shopkeepers found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

The price control magistrates registered FIRs against five of them and imposed fine of Rs 100,000 on 35 shopkeepers over profiteering.

