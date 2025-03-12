Open Menu

35 Properties Sealed In Crackdown On Property Tax Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Excise and Taxation Department launched a crackdown on property tax defaulters in various areas of the city and sealed 35 properties.

The operation was carried out in Hussain Agahi Bazaar, Rahim Center, Madni Center, Alang Pak Gate, Bohar Gate, Gali Banjaraan Wali, and Qadirpur Ran (WAPDA Chowk & Qadirpur Rawan City).

The operation, led by Deputy Director Khalid Hussain Qasuri, along with Excise Officers Abdul Majeed Qureshi, Aleem Akhtar, and Senior Excise Inspector Ehsan Khan Sadozai, targeted big defaulters of property tax. As a result, 35 properties were sealed, with outstanding dues totaling Rs. 1.87 million. The teams recovered Rs. 342,000 on the spot in line with property tax.

During the operation, some property owners broke the official seals on which the reports have been filed at the police station concerned against these violations.

