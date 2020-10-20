35 requests for changing fee reimbursement to educational stipend received: Senate told

Minister in Charge of the Establishment Division Tuesday informed the Senate that some 35 requests for changing fee reimbursement to educational stipend were received on the request of the employees since January, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister in Charge of the Establishment Division Tuesday informed the Senate that some 35 requests for changing fee reimbursement to educational stipend were received on the request of the employees since January, 2020.

He, in a written reply, said a total of 24 requests had been accepted while 11 cases could not be settled as the beneficiaries did not provide required documents.

The minister said a claim complete in all respects was processed at the earliest on first come first served basis and was disposed of within 45 working days.

However, the claims with incomplete documents and information could not be finalized until the requirements were completed, therefore, no specific time period could be determined in such cases.

To a question, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, in a written reply, said four cellular mobile operators (CMOs) were operating in district Narowal and Sialkot having adequate coverage for voice calls and data consumption.

He said the quality of service key performance indicators extracted from network operation centers of all the CMOs showed satisfactory service quality of CMOs in District Narowal and Sialkot.