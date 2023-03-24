35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 219,000 on 35 profiteers here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 219,000 on 35 profiteers here on Friday.

The teams during inspection of prices of essential items in various markets and bazaars also handed over three shopkeepers to police over violation of the Price Control Act.