UrduPoint.com

35 Retailers Penalized For Profiteering In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

35 retailers penalized for profiteering in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 219,000 on 35 profiteers here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 219,000 on 35 profiteers here on Friday.

The teams during inspection of prices of essential items in various markets and bazaars also handed over three shopkeepers to police over violation of the Price Control Act.

Related Topics

Police Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart fai ..

Over 300 regional experts discuss latest heart failure advances

3 minutes ago
 Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media C ..

Chaired by Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed, UAE Media Council holds first meeting

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Communications & Works Bilal Afzal assures smo ..

7 minutes ago
 Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to ..

Bank of AJK provides loans over Rs 311 million to its clients

5 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri ..

Steps being taken to ensure supply of quality agri inputs to farmers

7 minutes ago
 Heavy rain lashes city, turns weather cold

Heavy rain lashes city, turns weather cold

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.