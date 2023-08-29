Open Menu

35 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 35 shopkeepers and sealed four shops over profiteering in a crackdown in the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,473 sales points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours while an action was taken against 180 sales points.

A spokesperson for the district administration told media on Tuesday that cases were also registered against 37 shopkeepers over violations of the rules and 139 violators were faced penalties in shape of fines.

During the current month, more than 35,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,515 business operators. Around 43 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he disclosed.

He said the district administration was strictly following zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoardingand regularly monitored the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets of the city.

Related Topics

Business Price August Market Media

Recent Stories

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling o ..

SC to take up Imran Khan’s plea against ruling on Thoshakhana case today

12 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana ..

Imran Khan’s sentence suspension in Thoshakhana case irks Shehbaz Sharif

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes it ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure concludes its summer camp ‘Sustainabilit ..

21 minutes ago
 ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South A ..

ARY ZAP gets streaming rights for Pakistan-South Africa women's series

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections ..

Caretaker govt to support ECP in holding elections: Sarfaraz Bugti

39 minutes ago
 Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after senten ..

Imran Khan re-arrested in cipher case after sentence suspension in Thoshakhana c ..

45 minutes ago
IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhan ..

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence in Thoshakhana case

59 minutes ago
 MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health ..

MoHAP to develop comprehensive women&#039;s health policy

1 hour ago
 Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the ..

Pak-Iran diplomatic relations are the need of the hour, bilateral cooperation in ..

2 hours ago
 UAE government participates in Digital Economy Min ..

UAE government participates in Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting within G20

2 hours ago
 UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 s ..

UAE-funded field hospital in Chad receives 6,110 since opening

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate ..

Sharjah Ruler calls municipal councils in emirate to convene

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan