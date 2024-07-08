35 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) District administration has arrested 35 shopkeepers and imposed fine on various others over profiteering during a week.

As per directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration ensuring strict monitoring of prices of commodities to provide relief to masses.

The district administration has launched a special crackdown against profiteers in which not only heavy fine was being imposed on profiteers but they were also being arrested over violations.

During the crackdown, the price control magistrates have checked 10,381 shops out of which 194 shopkeepers found involved in violations.

The district government has imposed fine of Rs 846,500 on violators and FIRs were registered against eight while 35 were sent behind the bar.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali has directed price control magistrates to continue crackdown against profiteers without any discrimination.

