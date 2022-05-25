35 shopkeepers booked for decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against decanting and mini petrol pumps, the civil defense department registered cases against 35 shopkeepers during the last two weeks.

Civil Defense Officer Mahmood Hussain Gill said here Wednesday that challans against 40 shopkeepers were forwarded to the court concerned for further proceedings.

The civil department team sealed 49 other shops.

He advised the shopkeepers to complete fire safety measures.