35 Shopkeepers Fined In Kohat
Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:57 PM
Thirty five shopkeepers were fined under relevant laws by Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Mr. Murad Ahmed Hoti during his inspection of different bazaars and markets here Tuesday
Matiullah Khan.
The Additional Assistant Commissioner also inspected two land revenue offices situated in Garhi Mawaz Khan and Mie Ahmed Khel areas of Kohat, after checking of records and issued directions the officials to facilitate the public.