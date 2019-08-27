UrduPoint.com
35 Shopkeepers Fined In Kohat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 06:57 PM

Thirty five shopkeepers were fined under relevant laws by Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Mr. Murad Ahmed Hoti during his inspection of different bazaars and markets here Tuesday

Kohat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Thirty five shopkeepers were fined under relevant laws by Additional Assistant Commissioner Kohat Mr. Murad Ahmed Hoti during his inspection of different bazaars and markets here Tuesday. The raids were conducted in main bazaar, Bannu bazaar, Mian Khel bazaar and Zargaran bazarr on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr.

Matiullah Khan.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also inspected two land revenue offices situated in Garhi Mawaz Khan and Mie Ahmed Khel areas of Kohat, after checking of records and issued directions the officials to facilitate the public.

