35 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 90,500 on 35 shopkeepers for profiteering in the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Tuesday that magistrates checked 1179 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 35 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs 90,500 was imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the magistrates arrested a shopkeeper after sealing his shop on violationof rules.