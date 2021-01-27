UrduPoint.com
35 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:33 PM

The city district administration sealed 35 shops, store, marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 35 shops, store, marriage halls and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for violation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Wednesday.

According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 23 shops over SOPs violation in his jurisdiction.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transportersand drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

