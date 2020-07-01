35 shops sealed, 101 vehicles impounded over SOPs violation

The district administration, during an inspection in the provincial capital on Tuesday, sealed 35 shops, impounded 101 vehicles and imposed Rs 31,500 fine over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration, during an inspection in the provincial capital on Tuesday, sealed 35 shops, impounded 101 vehicles and imposed Rs 31,500 fine over violation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

A spokesperson for the city district administration said violation of the SOPs would not be tolerated and all shops and markets violating the orders in this regard would be sealed.

He said that the district administration's inspection teams were present in the field to take action against violators.

He said that a total of 1,235 shops and public transport vehicles were checked during theinspection and found 136 violations of the SOPs.