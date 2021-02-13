UrduPoint.com
35 Shops Sealed Over Corona Related SOPs Violation

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 35 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 140,000 fine on the owners/managers for violating coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Fizan Ahmed sealed 11 shops, six marriage halls and imposed Rs 30,000 fine for corona related SOPs violations. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi sealed three marriage halls and a shopping mall in his jurisdiction and imposed Rs 80,000 fine.

The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to transporters and drivers tofollow coronavirus SOPs strictly.

