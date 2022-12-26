UrduPoint.com

35 Shops Sealed Over Illegal Gas Decanting

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 07:50 PM

35 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Civil Defense department in a crackdown against illegal gas decanting, mini petrol machines sealed 35 shops during the last 10 days.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas on Monday said that 25 cases were got registered against shopkeepers and a fine of Rs 70,000 was imposed on various shopkeepers.

The machinery used for gas decanting was confiscated besides registration of cases against the shopkeepers involved in the illegal business.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Fine Gas Mini

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

50 minutes ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

48 minutes ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

48 minutes ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

48 minutes ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

48 minutes ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.