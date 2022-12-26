35 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Civil Defense department in a crackdown against illegal gas decanting, mini petrol machines sealed 35 shops during the last 10 days.

Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas on Monday said that 25 cases were got registered against shopkeepers and a fine of Rs 70,000 was imposed on various shopkeepers.

The machinery used for gas decanting was confiscated besides registration of cases against the shopkeepers involved in the illegal business.