35 Shops Sealed Over Lockdown Violations

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:18 PM

District Administration has sealed 35 shops over violations of lockdown during a crackdown against violators here on Friday

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Assistant Commissioners and price control magistrates launched a crackdown against violators of lockdown instructions and checked different markets of the district.

The officers sealed 35 shops over violations and imposed fine on various others.

In a statement issued here, the DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi urged masses to follow the government instructions regarding coronavirus in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He said that lockdown would be implemented at any cost and strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against violators under zero tolerance policy against them.

