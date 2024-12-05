35 Sri Lankan Students Arrive In Pakistan For Higher Studies
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Another 35 Sri Lankan students have reached Pakistan to study in Pakistani universities at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels under the Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan Students, an initiative of Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.
According to the Programme, the students arrived at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka jointly work in multiple developmental areas, including the higher education sector. It includes 1,000 scholarships to Sri Lankan nationals. Of whom, 418 are already studying in Pakistan while 42 have graduated.
These scholarships are part of the comprehensive educational programme entitled Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme (HEC).
The Sri Lankan students will pursue their BS, MS, and PhD studies in public sector universities of Pakistan.
The scholarships are being offered in all major disciplines, including Medicine, Engineering, business Studies, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, etc.
The students were selected through a competitive selection process keeping in view their basic eligibility criteria for enrolment in Pakistani public sector universities. The incoming Sri Lankan scholars were given a warm welcome at the airport.
