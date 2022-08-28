35 stranded people in Kalam, Kumrat rescued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Swat and Dir Upper districts have launched rescue operation to rescue stranded people in Kalam and Kumrat.

According to an official handout issued here on Sunday, 35 people have shifted from Kalam and Kumrat have been shifted to Saidu Sharif Airport (Mingora) and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Sheringal (Dir Upper). In both districts both rescue and relief operations were in progress through helicopters.

Four women tourists were shifted through helicopter from Kumrat forests to the university. The Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper himself was supervising the rescue operation.

The Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said"Both the shifting of tourists to safe places and provision of food and shelter to the local flood affected people is their priority.

" He said"Atleast one food store at every tehisl level is being set up at on emergency basis and all government machinery is in the field to ensure the provision of relief to the flood affectees." The commissioner said"Beside district administration police and other agencies are also participating in the relief operation and medicines and food items are being dispatched to inaccessible areas." He said"All deputy commissioners of Malakand division are in the field and he himself is monitoring all rescue and relief activities in the region."He said that 132 other stranded people have been shifted to safe places through the rescue operation of Pakistan Army.

He commended the role of Pakistan Army in rescue and relief operations and said"Civil and military authorities are carrying joint operation in flood affected areas of Malakand Division."