35 suspects arrested during search operation

Islamabad Police Thursday arrested 35 suspects during a grand targeted combing and search operation in the areas of Banigala and Secretariat police stations

The operation was headed by SP City Rana Abdul Wahab, including ASP Haider Ali, DSP Raja Tahir, Station House Officers (SHOs) and officials of various police stations falling in the jurisdiction of city-zone.

Around 493 persons and 205 houses were checked during the operation, while nine motorbikes were shifted to relevant police stations, said a news release.

The capital police was conducting operations across the city, following orders of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman to beef up security and curb crime in the Federal capital.