UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

35 Suspects Arrested During Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 10:23 PM

35 suspects arrested during search operation

Islamabad Police Thursday arrested 35 suspects during a grand targeted combing and search operation in the areas of Banigala and Secretariat police stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police Thursday arrested 35 suspects during a grand targeted combing and search operation in the areas of Banigala and Secretariat police stations.

The operation was headed by SP City Rana Abdul Wahab, including ASP Haider Ali, DSP Raja Tahir, Station House Officers (SHOs) and officials of various police stations falling in the jurisdiction of city-zone.

Around 493 persons and 205 houses were checked during the operation, while nine motorbikes were shifted to relevant police stations, said a news release.

The capital police was conducting operations across the city, following orders of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman to beef up security and curb crime in the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

16 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

16 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

16 minutes ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

16 minutes ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

19 minutes ago

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.