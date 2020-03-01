UrduPoint.com
35 Suspects Held During Search Operation

Sun 01st March 2020



ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police conducted grand search and combing operation in the various areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan this search operation was also participated by SDPO Khalid Mehmood Awan , police commandos, lady commandos, staff of Bomb Disposal Squad.

The search operation was conducted in Saray Khurboza, Ittfaq Colony and surroundings. The officials nabbed 35. They checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses.

During the search operations police team arrested two accused Afaq and Umer Farooq arm and ammunition were also recovered from them.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heightened the security in Federal capital and to curb the crime. He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasized that it is collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them. "Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be unturned in this regard" the DIG added.

