Open Menu

35 Suspects Held In Islamabad Grand Search Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM

35 suspects held in Islamabad grand search operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Shams Colony police station,on Thursday, resulting in the detention of 35 suspects and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.

A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to curb crime and apprehend criminal elements.

He said police teams checked 131 individuals, 91 houses, shops, inns, hotels, motels, 30 motorcycles, and vehicles during the operation.

He said 35 suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the police station, while weapons, including two pistols of different calibers, a rifle, and ammunition, were also recovered.

He said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance security across the city. He said search operations were being conducted in various areas of the district, with Islamabad Police actively cracking down on criminals, land grabbers, and drug dealers without discrimination./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

3 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

13 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

14 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan