35 Suspects Held In Islamabad Grand Search Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police conducted a grand search and combing operation in various areas of Shams Colony police station,on Thursday, resulting in the detention of 35 suspects and the recovery of weapons and ammunition.
A public relations officer told APP that the operation was carried out under the special direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to curb crime and apprehend criminal elements.
He said police teams checked 131 individuals, 91 houses, shops, inns, hotels, motels, 30 motorcycles, and vehicles during the operation.
He said 35 suspects were taken into custody and transferred to the police station, while weapons, including two pistols of different calibers, a rifle, and ammunition, were also recovered.
He said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq emphasized that the purpose of the search operation was to tighten the noose around criminal elements and enhance security across the city. He said search operations were being conducted in various areas of the district, with Islamabad Police actively cracking down on criminals, land grabbers, and drug dealers without discrimination./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025
Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum
EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit
Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship
UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured
Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Secretary visits various hospitals in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
IFA shuts down restaurant, warns over 40 food outlets for violations6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
35 suspects held in Islamabad grand search operation6 minutes ago
-
3,500 cops to perform security duties in Rawalpindi on Ali Day16 minutes ago
-
NA deputy speaker adjourns house over absence of ministers16 minutes ago
-
"All political forces should join hands in the fight against violent extremism": Kundi16 minutes ago
-
PCG arrest 132 illegal immigrants at border36 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for former Senator Hafiz Hussain Ahmed46 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan46 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over demise of JUI Leader Hafiz Hussain46 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise Hafiz Hussain Ahmad56 minutes ago