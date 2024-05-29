35 Tandoor Shops Fined On Violating Roti Prices
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The district administration has fined 35 tandoor shops with financial penalties worth Rs.1,35,000 for violating per loaf price as prescribed by the government.
According to the details, the Rawalpindi administration is fully active in ensuring the implementation of the fixed prices of Patir and Naan. On directives by the Punjab government, the price of Patir Roti has been fixed at Rs.
14 per loaf. During the visits by the District Magistrates in the last 48 hours, 142 tandoor shops were checked and 35 were found guilty of violation and were fined Rs.1,35,000.
Since May 1, more than 4,000 tandoor shops have been checked across the district and a fine of Rs. 27,53,500 has been imposed for 827 violations, Moreover, one FIR was registered, 58 tandoor shops were sealed and 166 violators were also arrested since May 01, 2024.
