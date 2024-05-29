Open Menu

35 Tandoor Shops Fined On Violating Roti Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

35 tandoor shops fined on violating Roti prices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The district administration has fined 35 tandoor shops with financial penalties worth Rs.1,35,000 for violating per loaf price as prescribed by the government.

According to the details, the Rawalpindi administration is fully active in ensuring the implementation of the fixed prices of Patir and Naan. On directives by the Punjab government, the price of Patir Roti has been fixed at Rs.

14 per loaf. During the visits by the District Magistrates in the last 48 hours, 142 tandoor shops were checked and 35 were found guilty of violation and were fined Rs.1,35,000.

Since May 1, more than 4,000 tandoor shops have been checked across the district and a fine of Rs. 27,53,500 has been imposed for 827 violations, Moreover, one FIR was registered, 58 tandoor shops were sealed and 166 violators were also arrested since May 01, 2024.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Fine Rawalpindi Price May FIR Government

Recent Stories

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad fou ..

Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..

2 hours ago
 Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1

2 hours ago
 ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in ..

ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK

2 hours ago
 UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

4 hours ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

4 hours ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

8 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

17 hours ago
 ‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

22 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

24 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan