35 Terrorists Killed, 30 Arrested In Dera Region During Last 3 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

35 terrorists killed, 30 arrested in Dera region during last 3 months

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The police claimed to have killed 35 terrorists and arrested 30 others in 12 different operations conducted during last three months in all the three districts of Dera Ismial Khan region.

This was stated by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi while talking to journalists here at his office.

The RPO informed that three absconders who wanted to police in various cases were also killed during the said period.

Moreover, 356 absconders were arrested during the last three months.

Taking action against the menace of drugs, the Dera police have recovered 593.905 kilogram of narcotics including Ice, hashish, opium and heroin besides 1550 bottles of liquor were also recovered, he added.

During this period, he said, the regional police also seized 650 illegal weapons including Kalashnikovs, rifles, guns and pistols. Similarly, 35.4 kilograms of explosives, 8179 hand grenades, Shells and RPG-7 were also recovered from terrorists.

The RPO said the police were always ready to make all kinds of sacrifices for the establishment of peace in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

The black sheep in the department would not be ignored and they would be made an example.

He said the process of promotion and transfer was going on rapidly in the department.

He said a room was being established on every Thursday to resolve the problems of the policemen.

