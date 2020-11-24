35 to contest for 7 seats of Faisalabad division in Punjab Bar elections

As many as 35 lawyers were in the electoral competition for seven seats of Faisalabad division in Punjab Bar Council elections for which the polling would be held on November 28 (Saturday)

According to details, some 18 candidates were contesting for four seats of district Faisalabad, 5 for one seat of Chiniot, and 6 each for two seats of Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

The candidates for Faisalabad seats include-- Aasma Tanveer Randhawa, Sakeena Chaudahry, Qaisar Nazeer Sahi, Rana Moazzam Abbas Khan, Chaudhary Muhammad Imran kainth, Changeez Ahmad Khan Kakar, Chaudhary Abdul Salam, Anwar-ul-Haq, Farooq Dogar, Hammad Sarwar Sahi, Imtiaz Ahmad Loona, Mian Javed Iqbal, Mian Mehran Tahir, Chaudhary Muhammad Akram Khaksar, Muhammad Javed Awan, Mazhar Iqbal Sindhu, Munawar Hussain Sindhu and Rana Musharraf Ali Khan.

Gulzar Ahmed, Arif Hussain, Shahbaz Ahmad Gujjar, Safdar Saleem Nol, Qalandar Hussain Bhatti and Muhammad Mushtaq Chaudhary were contesting for Jhang seat.

For Chiniot seat, the contest will be held among Ghulam Abbas Nassoana, Muhammad Mohsin Ali, Malik Ayub Asif Khokhar, Malik Fazal Hussain Kalroo and Ahmed Yaar, while Mushtaq Ahmed Ishtiaq, Rana Muhammad Akram Khan, Zahid Iqbal, Chaudhary Tanveer Hussain Konta, Irshad Ahmed and Sajjad Asghar Khokhar were vying for Toba Tek Sing seat.

As many as 10,252 lawyers of four district bars and 11 tehsil bars of Faisalabad division were registered to vote in the election.