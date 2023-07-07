35 traffic wardens transferred to Lahore

As many as 35 wardens of Traffic Police Faisalabad region have been transferred to Traffic Headquarters Lahore with immediate effect

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):As many as 35 wardens of Traffic Police Faisalabad region have been transferred to Traffic Headquarters Lahore with immediate effect.

According to a spokesman of traffic police Faisalabad, among these wardens included Tanvir Ahmad Raja, Aslam Saghir, Imran, Talib Hussain, Nazar Hussain, Ali Sher Tauqeer, Bagh Ali, Umar Daraz Shaheen, Umar Daraz, Ghulam Ali, Fahad Ali, Muzaffar Hussain, Muhammad Riaz, Hafiz Aslam, Shabbir Hussain, Riaz Anjum, Shehbaz and others.

These traffic wardens were also directed to immediately report to Traffic Headquarters Lahore for their further posting, he added.