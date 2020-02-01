35 unregistered motorcycles confiscated

Excise and Taxation department and local police, in a campaign against unregistered two-wheelers started here under the directives of deputy commissioner, has confiscated 35 motorcycles on Saturday

SWABI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation department and local police, in a campaign against unregistered two-wheelers started here under the directives of deputy commissioner, has confiscated 35 motorcycles on Saturday.

The district administration has also imposed section 144 against all unregistered vehicles and check posts were being established at Shah Mansoor and Topi to verify documents.

The DC has urged people to register their vehicles and said that strict action would be taken against owners of vehicles with incomplete and unregistered documents.