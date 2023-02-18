UrduPoint.com

35 US Congressmen Send Letter To USAID, Urging Support For Türkiye, Syria

Published February 18, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Thirty-five congressmen sent Friday a letter to the US Agency for International Development (USAID), urging continued assistance to Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes hitting the two countries.

Led by Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly from Virginia, who is a senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the bipartisan letter urged USAID Administrator Samantha Power for continued support to earthquake-hit regions.

"We commend USAID and the United States government's swift response to the humanitarian crisis," they said.

"By deploying a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and courageous Urban Search and Rescue Teams from Los Angeles County, California and Fairfax County, Virginia, within hours of the earthquake, your agency's rapid action will unquestionably save lives," said the letter.

It listed urgent needs in both countries, such as heavy machinery for the removal of debris, additional tents, sleeping bags, isolation sheets, non-food items and among items.

??????? "We appreciate USAID's expeditious response and for your attention to meet these requests and support ongoing efforts by partners in the region that include: search and rescue efforts, the funding of humanitarian response plans, the provision of water and sanitation services, an increase in food security and nutrition programs, the establishment of safe temporary housing for displaced families and field hospitals to assist those injured in the earthquake, and continued support for needs existing prior to the disaster," it said.

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude earthquakes on Feb. 6 in southern Türkiye affected more than 13 million people in 11 provinces.

More than 38,000 people have been killed in Türkiye with tens of thousands injured, and more than 13 million affected;In Syria, at least 3,688 people have been killed and over 14,749 injured.

