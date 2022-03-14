UrduPoint.com

35 Vehicles Impounded For Emitting Smoke In DGK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 10:03 PM

35 vehicles impounded for emitting smoke in DGK

City administration impounded 35 vehicles for emitting smoke during a special campaign to reduce environmental pollution

Dera Ghazi Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :City administration impounded 35 vehicles for emitting smoke during a special campaign to reduce environmental pollution.

According to official sources, a total of 100 vehicles were inspected by city administration on Monday in rural areas of Dera Ghazi khan alongwith RegionalTransport Authorities, Traffic Police and Environment department and impounded 35 Vehicles after finding them smokee.

Cases were also registered against owners of vehicles. While, fine Rs 50,000 was also imposed during the special drive.

The official sources observed that all possible steps would be taken to avoid environmental pollution.

