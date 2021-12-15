35 violators fined for polluting environment

UrduPoint.com

As many as 35 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 316,400 for creating pollution in various parts of the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as 35 violators were imposed a total fine of Rs 316,400 for creating pollution in various parts of the district.

A spokesman for local administration said on Wednesday that teams of district government during anti pollution campaign found 4 brick kilns, 2 industrial units and 29 vehicles involved in emitting excessive smoke in the air.

Among the kilns include Awan Bricks, Malik Khalid Bricks, Kharl Bricks and Golra Shareef Bricks where were running in Chak No.566-GB Bucheki Road Jaranwala, in Chak No.247-RB, in Mauza Sial Tandlianwala and in Chak No.363-GB Tandlianwala, respectively.

Therefore, the teams of district administration imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 on kiln owners,Rs 100,000 on industrial units and Rs 16,400 on the vehicles owners, he added.

