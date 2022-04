(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration, along with police, launched a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders across the city on Thursday and recovered 350 bags of fertilizer from a private warehouse.

The team also arrested a warehouse owner named Muhammad Samiullah after imposing a fine of Rs 45,000.