350 bags of sugar seized in Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 350 bags of sugar on Friday.

According to official sources, the team headed by AC Jarranwala Zain ul Abidin raided a home in Defence View and recovered stock of the sugar.

The AC said that stern action was being taken against elements involved in artificial shortage of commodities.