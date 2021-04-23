UrduPoint.com
350 Bags Of Sugar Seized In Jarranwala

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

350 bags of sugar seized in Jarranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 350 bags of sugar on Friday.

According to official sources, the team headed by AC Jarranwala Zain ul Abidin raided a home in Defence View and recovered stock of the sugar.

The AC said that stern action was being taken against elements involved in artificial shortage of commodities.

More Stories From Pakistan

