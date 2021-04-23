350 Bags Of Sugar Seized In Jarranwala
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The tehsil administration in a crackdown against hoarders seized 350 bags of sugar on Friday.
According to official sources, the team headed by AC Jarranwala Zain ul Abidin raided a home in Defence View and recovered stock of the sugar.
The AC said that stern action was being taken against elements involved in artificial shortage of commodities.