350 Bags Of Urea Seized, Godown Sealed

Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

350 bags of urea seized, godown sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Nauman Ali Tuesday recovered 350 bags of urea fertilizer and sealed the godown.

A spokesman for the administration said that the official conducted a raid in Gharh Fateh Shah and seized 350 bags of urea fertilizer from an illegal hoard.

The AC sealed premises and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on the godown owner. The seized fertilizer would be sold out on the government rates, the spokesman added.

