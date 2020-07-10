UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

350 Coronavirus Patients Recover So Far In LRH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:50 PM

350 coronavirus patients recover so far in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :One of the major hospitals of the provincial capital- Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Friday reported recovery of four more coronavirus patients which has taken the total count of recovered cases to 350.

The hospital's spokesperson in a statement says that these four patients aged about 60 years were admitted in critical condition to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the LRH but now they were now fully recovered, he adds.

He said that patients who recovered expressed their gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the ICU for their great services.

He said that rapidly increasing number of patients recovered had also improved doctors' morale enormously.

Related Topics

Reading Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

5 minutes ago

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to War ..

7 minutes ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

7 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

7 minutes ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

8 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.