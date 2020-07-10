350 coronavirus patients recover so far in LRH

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :One of the major hospitals of the provincial capital- Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) on Friday reported recovery of four more coronavirus patients which has taken the total count of recovered cases to 350.

The hospital's spokesperson in a statement says that these four patients aged about 60 years were admitted in critical condition to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the LRH but now they were now fully recovered, he adds.

He said that patients who recovered expressed their gratitude to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the ICU for their great services.

He said that rapidly increasing number of patients recovered had also improved doctors' morale enormously.