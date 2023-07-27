Open Menu

350 Fish Farms Plays Significant Role In Revenue Generating

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Director Fisheries Sargodha division Rana Abdul Rauf said that fisheries department was working on war footing basis to get more fish through fish farms in the division after enhancing and promoting fish farming.

While talking to APP here on Thursday he said that 15 thousand metric ton fish were get from 350 operational fish farms in the region during the last year.

He further told that 15 thousand acres of land in the division had been utilized for fish farming.

He also said that fisheries department would organize open auction of 70 public water and two nurseries units on 1st of August 2023.

