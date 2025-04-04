350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A total of 350 Illegal Afghan Nations have reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various cities of Punjab, said a release issued from KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday.

As many as 155 afghan nationals were reached here from Gujrat while 195 from Sargodha.

All these Afghans are at Torkham border for deportation.

According to Punjab Government, 1733 illegal Afghan nationals from Faisalabad and Hafizabad would reach KP tomorrow. These illegal foreigners would be deported through Torkham border accordingly.

APP/mds