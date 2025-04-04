Open Menu

350 Illegal Afghan Nationals Reach KP From Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:28 PM

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

A total of 350 Illegal Afghan Nations have reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various cities of Punjab, said a release issued from KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A total of 350 Illegal Afghan Nations have reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various cities of Punjab, said a release issued from KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday.

As many as 155 afghan nationals were reached here from Gujrat while 195 from Sargodha.

All these Afghans are at Torkham border for deportation.

According to Punjab Government, 1733 illegal Afghan nationals from Faisalabad and Hafizabad would reach KP tomorrow. These illegal foreigners would be deported through Torkham border accordingly.

APP/mds

Recent Stories

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

3 minutes ago
 EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, coope ..

EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation

2 hours ago
19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Y ..

19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured

2 hours ago
 Helpline activated for women protection

Helpline activated for women protection

2 hours ago
 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhu ..

46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
 Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss ..

Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..

2 hours ago
 City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Fe ..

City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival

2 hours ago
 CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projec ..

CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan