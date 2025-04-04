350 Illegal Afghan Nationals Reach KP From Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:28 PM
A total of 350 Illegal Afghan Nations have reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various cities of Punjab, said a release issued from KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A total of 350 Illegal Afghan Nations have reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from various cities of Punjab, said a release issued from KP Home and Tribal Affairs Department here Friday.
As many as 155 afghan nationals were reached here from Gujrat while 195 from Sargodha.
All these Afghans are at Torkham border for deportation.
According to Punjab Government, 1733 illegal Afghan nationals from Faisalabad and Hafizabad would reach KP tomorrow. These illegal foreigners would be deported through Torkham border accordingly.
APP/mds
Recent Stories
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
EU, IOM agree to enhance joint partnerships, cooperation
19 civilians killed in Israeli airstrike on Khan Younis, dozens more injured
Helpline activated for women protection
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliament ..
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development3 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems3 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation3 minutes ago
-
Helpline activated for women protection2 hours ago
-
46th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto observed in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
Senate Chairman Gilani, Uzbek counterpart discuss strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation2 hours ago
-
City Mayor review arrangements for Derajat 2025 Festival2 hours ago
-
CM Bugti directs to complete public welfare projects soon2 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident2 hours ago
-
Strict action to be taken against property tax defaulters2 hours ago