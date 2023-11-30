Open Menu

350-kg Chilies Wasted Over Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published November 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

350-kg chilies wasted over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) wasted 350-kg chilies made from husk during

its ongoing action against adulterators in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA here on Thursday, a food safety team,

on a tip-off, raided at a factory in Kot Momin where red chilies were being prepared by

coloring the wheat husk.

To which, the team recovered huge quantity of husk from the factory during inspection

and discarded 350-kg unhealthy chilies on the spot.

The production unit of the factory was sealed and a case was also registered

against the factory’s owner as well.

Related Topics

Punjab Kot Momin From Wheat

Recent Stories

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

2 minutes ago
 POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

12 hours ago
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

14 hours ago
 Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in j ..

Court dismisses PTI chairman's acquittal plea in judge threatening case

14 hours ago
 Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

14 hours ago
 Salik for making plan to steer country out of cris ..

Salik for making plan to steer country out of crises

14 hours ago
 Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelin ..

Liverpool's Alisson and Jota face spell on sidelines

14 hours ago
 DC South administers polio vaccine drops to childr ..

DC South administers polio vaccine drops to children in school

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan