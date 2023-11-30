350-kg chilies wasted over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) wasted 350-kg chilies made from husk during

its ongoing action against adulterators in the district.

According to a press release issued by PFA here on Thursday, a food safety team,

on a tip-off, raided at a factory in Kot Momin where red chilies were being prepared by

coloring the wheat husk.

To which, the team recovered huge quantity of husk from the factory during inspection

and discarded 350-kg unhealthy chilies on the spot.

The production unit of the factory was sealed and a case was also registered

against the factory’s owner as well.