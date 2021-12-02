UrduPoint.com

350 Kites Confiscated During Raid

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:26 PM

On the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police launched crack down on kite sellers and recovered more than 350 kites and 5 strings from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :On the directives of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi police launched crack down on kite sellers and recovered more than 350 kites and 5 strings from their possession.

According to police spokesman, Race Course Police recovered 100 kites and one string from Muhammad Qadeer.

Similarly, Airport police recovered 140 kites and 4 strings from Talib Hussain and Fayyaz.

While, Saddar Wah Police recovered 119 kites from Irfan Khan and Wasim Rizwan and Ganjmandi police recovered 10 kites from Muhammad Omar. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated SHOs and police teams for arresting the kite sellers.

City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail said Kite-flying is a deadly sport, action against kite-flyers and kite-sellers must be continued.

