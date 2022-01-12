UrduPoint.com

350 Mini-tippers Inaugurated For Door To Door Garbage Collection

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:40 PM

350 mini-tippers inaugurated for door to door garbage collection

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Wednesday inaugurated 350 more vehicles with the addition of 140 mini-tippers to ensure picking up garbage from door-to-door in districts West and Kemari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Wednesday inaugurated 350 more vehicles with the addition of 140 mini-tippers to ensure picking up garbage from door-to-door in districts West and Kemari.

Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Deputy Commissioner Keamari, Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Administrator Keamari, Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, Hangzoo Company CEO Peng, consultant Hangzoo Company Muhammad Khalid, Project Director Kamran Naqvi, G.M. Shahbaz and others were also present.

On this occasion, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that more mini-tippers are added by SSWMB for door-to-door garbage collection in districts Keamari and West. It is very welcoming that SSWMB is now going to launch regular garbage collection operation not only in Karachi but also in other cities of Sindh, he added.

He congratulated MD Zubair Ahmed Channa, his entire team and the Chinese company for their performance and said that SSWMB was moving in positive direction and taking practical steps to provide relief to the people.

On this occasion MD Zubair Ahmad Channa said that the increase in mini tippers was another step towards improving the quality of hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, Peng of Hangzhou company said that in addition to improve the sanitation operation, the health and fundamental rights of the employees are also taken care of.

One thousand employees have been provided health insurance cards and further measures are also under consideration, he added.

He said that they are committed to make Karachi clean and beautiful as per the international standards.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh China Company Vehicles Hangzhou Nasir From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

Biden says US inflation figures show 'progress'

4 minutes ago
 Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

Campaigners sue UK over 'inadequate' climate plan

4 minutes ago
 Hasaan Khawar reviews recommendations regarding to ..

Hasaan Khawar reviews recommendations regarding tourism in Murree

4 minutes ago
 Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: ..

Omicron causes sharp drop in airline ticket sales: IATA

4 minutes ago
 US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukra ..

US senators ready sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Count ..

Almost Half of Lithuanians Dissatisfied With Country's Foreign Policy - Poll

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.