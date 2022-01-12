350 mini-tippers inaugurated for door to door garbage collection

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Wednesday inaugurated 350 more vehicles with the addition of 140 mini-tippers to ensure picking up garbage from door-to-door in districts West and Kemari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab along with Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa on Wednesday inaugurated 350 more vehicles with the addition of 140 mini-tippers to ensure picking up garbage from door-to-door in districts West and Kemari.

Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Shah, Deputy Commissioner Keamari, Executive Director Tariq Nizamani, Administrator Keamari, Secretary Shahbaz Tahir, Hangzoo Company CEO Peng, consultant Hangzoo Company Muhammad Khalid, Project Director Kamran Naqvi, G.M. Shahbaz and others were also present.

On this occasion, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that more mini-tippers are added by SSWMB for door-to-door garbage collection in districts Keamari and West. It is very welcoming that SSWMB is now going to launch regular garbage collection operation not only in Karachi but also in other cities of Sindh, he added.

He congratulated MD Zubair Ahmed Channa, his entire team and the Chinese company for their performance and said that SSWMB was moving in positive direction and taking practical steps to provide relief to the people.

On this occasion MD Zubair Ahmad Channa said that the increase in mini tippers was another step towards improving the quality of hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion, Peng of Hangzhou company said that in addition to improve the sanitation operation, the health and fundamental rights of the employees are also taken care of.

One thousand employees have been provided health insurance cards and further measures are also under consideration, he added.

He said that they are committed to make Karachi clean and beautiful as per the international standards.