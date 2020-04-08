350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits, 175 gowns being provided to all doctors: MS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medical Superintend Teaching Hospital Sargodha Dr. Ghulam Shabbir said that 350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits and 175 gowns have been provided to all the doctors who were performing their duties in Medical, Surgical and clinic ward of hospital

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Medical Superintend Teaching Hospital Sargodha Dr. Ghulam Shabbir said that 350 N95 masks, 100 PP kits and 175 gowns have been provided to all the doctors who were performing their duties in Medical, Surgical and clinic ward of hospital.

He expressed these views talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said that one N95 mask could be used for 8 days but hospital' administration was providing ten masks to doctors on daily basis in view of preventive measures adding that the protective kits, masks and other medical equipments have also been provided to all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working at corona isolation ward.

MS further told that all the necessary arrangements and treatment facilities were ensured in wake of corona virus at DHQ Teaching Hospital of Sargodha.