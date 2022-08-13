350 new cases of coronavirus, 2 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 350 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 517,678, death toll 13,593 and 500,108 recoveries were recorded.

The P&SHD confirmed that 275 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 4 in Rawalpindi, 28 in Faisalabad, 9 in Multan, 4 in Okara, 3 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 3 in Sialkot, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 01 in Attock, 01 in Gujranwala, 01 in Toba Tek Singh, 4 in Sargodha, 5 in Sahiwal, 4 in Sheikhupura, 01 in Muzaffargarh, 01 in Jhang and a case was reported in Nankana Sahib district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 11,754,533 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Citizens above the age of 12 years must ensure vaccination against the coronavirus.

The healthcare department urged the citizens to contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 4th phase of Reach Every Door Vaccination campaign has been launched.