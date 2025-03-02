Open Menu

350 Poultry Units Distributed Among Farmers In Lodhran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM

350 poultry units distributed among farmers in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Livestock department distributed 350 poultry units among farmers in the Lodhran

with an aim to promote kitchen poultry under the Propagation of Backyard Poultry

programme.

Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran, Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Sunday

said the units consisting of five hens and one cock were given to farmers at Rs 3600 per

unit on first come, first served basis.

He said that poultry units were sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of

district Lodhran where from the units were distributed among farmers.

He said that initiative not only would make peoples’ access to healthy diet easy but

also bring profits to the owners.

He said, secretary livestock and DG livestock had ordered officials to remain engaged

with farmers and provide them guidance and technical assistance.

Recent Stories

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat c ..

Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign

2 minutes ago
 'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

47 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

6 hours ago
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

14 hours ago
 Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

16 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

17 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan