350 poultry units distributed among farmers in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Livestock department distributed 350 poultry units among farmers in the Lodhran

with an aim to promote kitchen poultry under the Propagation of Backyard Poultry

programme.

Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran, Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Sunday

said the units consisting of five hens and one cock were given to farmers at Rs 3600 per

unit on first come, first served basis.

He said that poultry units were sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of

district Lodhran where from the units were distributed among farmers.

He said that initiative not only would make peoples’ access to healthy diet easy but

also bring profits to the owners.

He said, secretary livestock and DG livestock had ordered officials to remain engaged

with farmers and provide them guidance and technical assistance.