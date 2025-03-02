350 Poultry Units Distributed Among Farmers In Lodhran
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Livestock department distributed 350 poultry units among farmers in the Lodhran
with an aim to promote kitchen poultry under the Propagation of Backyard Poultry
programme.
Deputy Director Livestock Lodhran, Dr Waqar Aslam, while talking to APP here on Sunday
said the units consisting of five hens and one cock were given to farmers at Rs 3600 per
unit on first come, first served basis.
He said that poultry units were sent to various veterinary hospitals at three tehsils of
district Lodhran where from the units were distributed among farmers.
He said that initiative not only would make peoples’ access to healthy diet easy but
also bring profits to the owners.
He said, secretary livestock and DG livestock had ordered officials to remain engaged
with farmers and provide them guidance and technical assistance.
