UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

350 Sahulat Bazaars Providing Essential Items On Subsidized Rates: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:12 PM

350 sahulat bazaars providing essential items on subsidized rates: Chief Minister

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 sahulat bazaars have been established in the province to provide essential items at subsidized rates, including 20kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas 20kg at Rs 420

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 350 sahulat bazaars have been established in the province to provide essential items at subsidized rates, including 20kg flour bag at Rs 840 whereas 20kg at Rs 420.

Similarly, sugar was available at Rs 85 per kg. In this regard, the CM said the sahulat bazaar was an initiative to provide relief to the masses, adding that all such bazaars were being monitored and the government would go to every extent to provide relief to citizens and no one would be allowed to exploit the general public.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All Government Usman Buzdar Flour

Recent Stories

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in first s ..

14 minutes ago

Putin on US Election: No Matter What I Say Partner ..

2 minutes ago

Cuba, Russia Review Upcoming Resumption of Flights ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders action against vehicles e ..

2 minutes ago

Jhagra inaugurates PhD nursing program at KMU

2 minutes ago

Western Partners Keep Practicing Anti-Competitive ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.