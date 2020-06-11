350 volunteers to perform duty at city quarantine centers

At least 350 volunteers of Civil defence would perform their duties at city quarantine facilities and hospitals in fight against COVID-19, said Assistant Director, Civil Defence Rawalpindi division Ms Sanjida Khanum here Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 350 volunteers of Civil defence would perform their duties at city quarantine facilities and hospitals in fight against COVID-19, said Assistant Director, Civil Defence Rawalpindi division Ms Sanjida Khanum here Wednesday.

She said that training of volunteers would be completed in next two days and 250 male and 100 female would be deputed at Corona management centers to help and guide the visitors.

Sanjida said that personnel protective equipment including gloves, mask, gown, head cover and rubber boots etc would be provided to the volunteers.