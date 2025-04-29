Open Menu

350 Wheelchairs Distributed To Hospitals Under PPHI Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 04:40 PM

350 wheelchairs distributed to hospitals under PPHI Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A ceremony was held at Shahbaz Hall under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon to distribute 350 wheelchairs to hospitals operating under the Peoples Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh. The wheelchairs were donated by the Dawood Global Foundation with the support of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

During the event, Deputy Commissioner Memon expressed his appreciation for the initiative, calling it a clear example of how public-private partnerships can bring about positive change in citizens' lives.

He thanked the Dawood Global Foundation and OGDCL for their contribution.

Memon noted that these wheelchairs would significantly benefit patients across several districts and ensure better care and facilities for all.

Miran Shah, Coordinator of Dawood Global Foundation provided a briefing during the event, explaining that 50 wheelchairs were distributed to each district including Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Jamshoro and Sajawal.

The event was attended by Regional Coordinator OGDCL Hyderabad Zahid Ali Mahesar, National Coordinator of Dawood Global Foundation Miran Ali Shah and representatives from various districts of PPHI Sindh.

