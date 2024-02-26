3500 Cops Deputed For Anti-polio Teams Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) As many as 3500 police officials have been deputed to provide security cover to anti-polio teams in the district.
Talking to APP here on Monday, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal
Kamran said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the
protection of polio teams.
He urged the parents to get administered polio vaccine to their children
under five of years of age to save them from crippling disease.
