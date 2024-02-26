Open Menu

3500 Cops Deputed For Anti-polio Teams Security

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 06:36 PM

As many as 3500 police officials have been deputed to provide security cover to anti-polio teams in the district

Talking to APP here on Monday, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal

Kamran said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the

protection of polio teams.

He urged the parents to get administered polio vaccine to their children

under five of years of age to save them from crippling disease.

